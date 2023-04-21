UAAP: James Spencer skips last playing year with UP

James Spencer of the UP Fighting Maroons against the Ateneo Blue Eagles during Game 2 of the UAAP Season 84 Men’s Basketball Finals on May 11, 2022 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. UAAP Media/FILE

MANILA – Filipino-Australian player James Spencer has decided to waive his final player year with the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

Spencer decided to leave the Fighting Maroons after a bridesmaid finish last UAAP Season 85, as confirmed by UP program director Bo Perasol.

In an interview, Spencer clarified that he has no ill feelings toward UP and hinted that it was a mutual decision between him and the team.

The athlete has played in a semi-professional league in Australia and is leaning to pursue a basketball career in the region.

After failing to defend their UAAP title last season, Spencer vowed to return for one more year and avenged their finals loss to Ateneo de Manila University.

After only averaging three points in the first two games of the finals, the 6-foot-4 guard finished with 14 points on four triples to lead the charge for the Fighting Maroons in Game 3.

Unfortunately, the defending champions fell to the Tab Baldwin-led Ateneo Blue Eagles, 75-68, in the title decider on Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Throughout his collegiate career, Spencer has developed his skills to shoot the lights out if left wide open and has become a reliable perimeter defender. He even erupted for 19 points against Far Eastern University in the second round of Season 85.

Spencer’s move came amid the aggressive recruitment of the Fighting Maroons, securing the commitments of several big names in the juniors division.

