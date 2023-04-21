Gilas Women: Berberabe’s speed impresses Animam

From Westmont College athletics website/Brad Elliot

The steady rise of American-born Stefanie Berberabe into one of the primary playmakers of the national women's basketball team has not gone unnoticed.

Returning Gilas Women member Jack Danielle Animam said she was quickly impressed with the 5-foot-5 point guard's speed after finally being able to train with her.

"Nung nakita ko siya, siyempre, I watched the SEA Games when I was rehabbing, pero noong nakita ko siya sa training, para siyang may roller skates. Sobrang bilis," Animam said of her teammate during an interview for Teleradyo's "Sakto."

Berberabe was part of the 5-on-5 gold medal-winning iteration of Gilas Women last year in Hanoi, Vietnam, serving as backup to mainstays Chack Cabinbin and Andrea Tongco.

She averaged steady numbers of 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.8 steals, and would have her breakout performance in a 118-87 rout of Vietnam where she tallied nine points and 10 assists.

"It’s a great experience to be able to represent the Philippines. It's fun to be playing in the same court with women who share the love of basketball. It’s just fun to work day in and day out," Berberabe said.

The crafty playmaker had one of the most decorated NAIA careers in recent memory. In 2021, she led the Westmont College Warriors to the national championship and was named NAIA Player of the Year, Finals MVP, and First-Team All-American -- all while averaging team-highs of 17.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.1 steals.

She then tried her luck for Gilas Women in the United States, when Fil-Am Nation conducted a countrywide series of tryouts for the national squad.

Having been immersed in the local brand of basketball, Berbarabe said the Filipino players' heart and grit are what truly stands out.

"We play with a lot of heart," she said. "For sure, there is a lot of talent on the team, but what really stands out is just the effort we play on the court is unquestionable."

And Animam sees this in Berbarabe's game.

"Ma-hustle talaga siyang player, which is really something we need," the WNBA hopeful quipped.

Berberabe will be one of many point guards vying for roster spots in the 5-on-5 selection bound for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month. Aside from Cabinbin and Tongco, the pool also includes Ella Fajardo, Jhazmine Joson, and Sofia Roman.

Whether or not she makes the final 12 for this juncture, head coach Patrick Aquino can count on the backcourt general to deliver what is expected in future tournaments to come.

"My speed and quickness are my advantages. I hustle, I crash for offensive boards, I dive for the loose ball. Offensively, I am a playmaker. I get good shots for my teammates and just move the ball around. You will see a lot of hustle and grit from me," Berberabe said.

