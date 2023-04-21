Celtics' Brogdon voted NBA's Sixth Man of Year

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year on Thursday as the league's top reserve.

Brogdon, who was acquired in the offseason by the Eastern Conference champion Celtics, received 60 out of 100 first-place votes to edge New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley in voting for the award.

"This is such an honor," Brogdon said in an interview with broadcaster TNT as the award was announced. "It's definitely been a transition for me, coming from Indiana to Boston.

"But I'm with a great organization, I have great teammates, a great coaching staff."

Brogdon became the second player to win both Sixth Man of the Year and Rookie of the Year, joining Mike Miller with that distinction. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Before he was acquired by the Celtics Brogdon had started every game he played over the previous four seasons with the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.

This season he came off the bench in all 67 games he played, but said that playing behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown "proven All-Stars and soon-to-be All-NBA guys, it's been a good fit for me."

Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game to help Boston finish the regular season with the second-best record in the league behind the Bucks.

© Agence France-Presse