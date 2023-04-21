Billiards: Gaite edges Lumawag, rules Amit Cup

After six legs, Leslie Gaite was crowned champion of the Amit Cup, the country's first all-women billiards tournament.



Gaite, who studies at the Philippine College of Criminology, took home the crown via a tight 9-8 victory over Carmille Lumawag from Bacolod City in the recently held finals held at the Marboys Billiards Cafe in BF Paranaque.



"Mabibigat na halos lahat ng kasali dito, magagaling na mga tira. Ang hirap makalusot ng panalo bawa't set, " she said.



Both Gaite and Lumawag breezed through in the semifinals, posting similar 7-2 victories over their respective opponents, Cheeya Navarro and Phoy Andal, en route to the finals.



Three-time world champion and multi-titled Rubilen Amit, who initiated the series as part of her advocacy to discover new female players and grow billiards in the distaff side, spending effort and personal money, was happy with the turnout.

“In our final leg, there were 58 entrees, some of them repeaters as they wanted to qualify but most of them were new faces in the sport," she said.



The top 16 players who earned the most points after the five legs qualified to the one-day finals of the series backed by Scarab with Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Bong Coo also providing assistance to Amit in this grassroots program.



Next on tap for Amit is the second season of the series set to start in June.

