3 PH teams to compete in women’s Asia Tour 3x3

Uratex Dream (bottom row) and Uratex Tibay (top row). Handout

MANILA – Three Philippine women’s clubs are out to defend their home soil as they join the maiden leg of the Asia Tour 3x3 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall, which kicks off on Saturday, April 22.

Kaye Pingol will banner the Uratex Dream with teammates Sam Harada, Eunique Chan, and Shanda Anies.

Meanwhile, Uratex Tibay will have Blanche Bahuyan, Ford Grajales, Ma. Cecilia Junsay, and Julia Barroquillo, while Discovery Perlas is bringing in Allana Lim, Raiza Palmera-Dy, Hazelle Yam, and Sai Larosa.

The three teams from the host country will have to fend off other groups from various neighboring countries in the brand new international 3x3 competition that will be tipping off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Vietnam Red & Gold, which took home the silver medal in the last Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, is fielding in a formidable squad with twins Truong Thao My and Truong Thao Vy and Huynh Thi Ngoan joined by newcomer Nguyen Thi Tieu Duy.

Singapore Lioness will parade Dania Nah, Sara Choong, Lydia Ang, and Kang Yi Tan, while Harimau Malaysia A got Suet Ying Foo, Yin Jie Tan, Ke Hui Toh, and Sin Jie Tan.

Completing the cast are Harimau Malaysia B, which has Sammi Tan, Pei Jie Tan, Venn Ji Chan, and Chah Yee Wong; and Thai club Sniper, which is comprised of Supavadee Kunchuan, Khwanjira Thongdaeng, Piyanuch Sriprem, and Warangkhana Sirisathaphornsap.

Sister teams Uratex Dream and Uratex Tibay were drawn in Pool A together with Harimau A and Vietnam Red & Gold, while Pool B featured Discovery Perlas, Harimau B, Sniper, and Singapore.

Only the top two teams will advance to the crossover semifinals with the winners facing off in the championship game.

The champion will take home the US$5,000 cash prize while the runner-up will bag US$2,500 in the FIBA Lite Quest level five event.

