UAAP: NU, FEU face off in crucial clash

NU survived a 33-point explosion from FEU's RJ Abarrientos in their UAAP Season 84 first round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University (FEU) and National University (NU) will look to arrest their skids when they face off in the second round of UAAP Season 84 on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It's a match-up that has implications on the Final 4 picture. Currently, the Bulldogs sit at solo fourth with a 4-5 win-loss record. The Tamaraws, despite losing three straight games, are just a game behind at 3-6.

A win against NU will not only stop FEU's slump, but also give the Tams a boost in the Final 4 race as they are currently tied with University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Adamson University.

"Ang importante sa amin 'yung game namin sa Thursday, dahil NU ang hinahabol namin," FEU coach Olsen Racela said on Tuesday, after they absorbed a 73-70 defeat against the University of the Philippines.

"If we lose, two games or three games ahead na sila. If we win that game, mas didikit tayo sa kanila," he added. "Sila ang hinahabol."

NU, for its part, emerged as the dark horse of the tournament after compiling a 4-3 record in the first round. But they have since lost back-to-back games, with head coach Jeff Napa ruing their inability to "act together."

The Bulldogs already own a 73-68 win against FEU in the first round, but Napa said the Tamaraws will be "dangerous" coming into Thursday's contest.

"Let's move forward na lang kami ulit. Let's prepare against a dangerous FEU [team]. We'll see if we will act together," Napa said after they lost to Adamson on Tuesday night.

"Dogfight talaga 'to," he said of their upcoming match-up against the Tamaraws. "Sa Thursday, pareho namin kailangan 'yung panalo. Sa side naman namin, definitely we will push ourselves to the limit para mapunta sa amin 'yung pabor at makuha namin 'yung panalo."

Tip-off is at 12:30 p.m.

In the first game of the quadruple-header, defending champion Ateneo de Manila University (9-0) will look to extend its winning streak to 36 games when the Blue Eagles take on UST (3-6) at 10 a.m.

Adamson (3-6), brimming with confidence after putting together back-to-back wins, will look to end the eight-game winning streak of the University of the Philippines (8-1) at 4:30 p.m.

De La Salle University (6-3) will battle the winless University of the East (0-9) at 7 p.m.

