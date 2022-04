Jerom Lastimosa of Adamson drives against the defense of the UP Fighting Maroons. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University boosted its Final 4 chances in UAAP Season 84 after a hard-earned 66-58 victory against the University of the Philippines (UP), Thursday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Soaring Falcons led wire-to-wire as they ended the Fighting Maroons' eight-game winning streak, while also claiming a third consecutive victory.

They are now 4-6 in the tournament, forcing a three-way tie for fourth place along with Far Eastern University and National University.