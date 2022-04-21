Mark Nonoy came up with big shots in overtime to help La Salle beat UE 85-82 in UAAP Season 84 men's basketball on Thursday. UAAP Media Bureau

Schonny Winston scored 18 points and Mark Nonoy stepped up late for La Salle in the Green Archers' 85-82 overtime victory over the UE Red Warriors in UAAP Season 84 men's basketball at SM Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

La Salle is now at 7-3, just a game behind second seed University of the Philippines, while UE (0-10) has been eliminated.

With the game tied at 78, Nonoy got the rebound off his own miss from downtown to drain an off-balanced jumper and give La Salle an 80-78 lead with 49.8 seconds to go in overtime.

After two missed free throws by Clint Escamis, Nonoy buried a 3-pointer to make it 83-78 with less than 24 seconds left.

UE, though, answered with back-to-back layups by Harvey Pagsanjan.

But Justine Baltazar made two free throws as the Red Warriors were forced to foul, before Pagsanjan missed the potential tying three as time expired.

“We really had to dig deep to get this win. I think UE really played well,” said La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren. “Fortunately, we were able to regroup and get the win.”

Baltazar put up 14 points and 22 rebounds, while Michael Phillips grabbed 26 rebounds to go with 12 points. Just the two of them outrebounded the entire Red Warriors, 48-41.

Kurt Lojera added 17 for La Salle.

Pagsanjan had a game-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds for UE.

The Red Warriors will close Saturday's quadruple-header against Far Eastern University at 7 p.m.

The Scores:

DLSU 85 – Winston 18, Lojera 17, Baltazar 14, M. Phillips 12, Nonoy 11, Nwankwo 5, Nelle 3, Escandor 2, Galman 2, Cuajao 1, B. Phillips 0, Manuel 0.

UE 82 – Pagsanjan 23, K. Paranada 13, J. Cruz 10, Beltran 9, N. Paranada 9, Escamis 7, Sawat 6, Lorenzana 5, Antiporda 0, Villanueva 0, Guevarra 0, P. Cruz 0, Abatayo 0.

Quarterscores: 9-20, 32-32, 48-57, 69-69, 85-82.