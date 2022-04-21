UAAP: 40-minute effort leads to historic win for Ateneo

Ateneo forward Raffy Verano goes for a shot against the UST Growling Tigers in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite its immaculate record and lengthy winning streak, Ateneo de Manila University has endured some tight games and inconsistent stretches in UAAP Season 84.

After a 76-63 rout of University of the East (UE) on Tuesday, Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said the Blue Eagles "have to improve a lot." He noted that they are shooting poorly, and their defense has been spotty at times. There's also the question, Baldwin said, of their mentality.

"What we want to see from a team that aspires to be an elite team is the mentality that, when you get a team down, you can't relax. You can't soften up," said the coach.

One game later, the Blue Eagles provided their coach exactly what he wanted to see. Against University of Santo Tomas (UST), Ateneo put together its most complete game of the season, and it resulted in a 101-51 triumph.

It was a historic result for the Blue Eagles: their 50-point margin of victory was the biggest in the UAAP since 2003. They remained perfect at 10-0 in the season, and secured a spot to the Final 4.

"Our coaching staff really asked for a 40-minute performance from our players," Baldwin said after their huge victory. "And you know, that's been something that's plagued us a bit this year."

"We haven't given that 40-minute performance, and today, we came pretty close. Apart from being a little bit loose with the ball, I think that it was a pretty comprehensive performance at both ends of the floor," he noted.

"It feels good to everybody when, I think, you walk off the floor feeling like you've played 40 minutes of basketball as a team."

Ateneo out-scored UST, 22-8, to start the game, and went on to lead by as much as 53 points in the final minute of the game as they never took their foot off the pedal.

It was a reversal of sorts from their game against the Red Warriors on Tuesday, where they limited UE to three points in the second quarter, but gave up 24 in the fourth frame and were under duress in the second half.

There was no such threat on Thursday. Ateneo limited UST to just 28.6% shooting for the contest, and made 57.6% of their own field goals.

Asked if their win against the Growling Tigers was a statement, Baldwin said it's simply too early to say.

"I think that that's a grand thought to have. And I would like for that to be true," said the coach.

"But we'll only know whether that's true or not if we follow it up with other games where the players really keep their shoulders to the grindstone and keep working hard right throughout the game and stick together and work with one another," he added.

"You'll only know if something's a statement game later on, when you look back on it."

The Blue Eagles have four games left in the elimination round, and Baldwin is hoping that they can build on their 40-minute performance against the Growling Tigers.

"I hope this is a sign of better things to come for our team, but we'll have to wait and see," he said.

