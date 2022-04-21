PBA 3x3: Sista, Pioneer seal KO berths in grand finals

Pioneer Pro Tibay's Chris Rivera in action against Purefoods. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Sista Super Sealers and Pioneer Pro Tibay sealed berths in the knockout stage of the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo grand finals on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Super Sealers leaned on two game-winning baskets by Jan Jamon to sweep their Pool A assignments, which both ended in thrilling overtimes.

Sista downed Pioneer, 19-17, behind Jamon’s heroics, and then scored 13 points in its 20-19 victory over Purefoods later on for a 2-0 record, and advanced in the next stage of the season finale.

Pioneer turned back Purefoods to clinch the last playoffs berth in the same pool.

Teams advancing in Pool B are yet to be determined as the grand finals was temporarily put off until further notice following a fire that hit the Big Dome during the games.

The scheduled pool play was on its final game between Barangay Ginebra and Platinum Karaoke when smoke suddenly began filling inside the Big Dome.

All teams, players, and personnel were later evacuated at the venue parking lot for safety measures, after which, the league later decided to suspend the scheduled games for good.

"For now, suspended muna 'yung grand finals natin because of what happened until further notice. We’ll reschedule it for everybody to be prepared also," said tournament director Joey Guanio.

Barangay Ginebra and Terrafirma are currently tied at 1-1, while Platinum Karaoke is at 0-1.

The Kings defeated the Dyip, 22-18, before the Dyip bounced back with a 21-19 overtime win against Platinum.

Already seeded in the knockout stage are Limitless App, TNT Tropang Giga, Meralco, and San Miguel.

Limitless is set to face Pioneer, while Meralco will be up against Sista.