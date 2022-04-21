Team Lakay's head coach Mark Sangiao has decided to take the high road after Jarred Brooks' tirade about ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio.

Brooks called Pacio a derogatory Filipino word in a recent interview with ONE Championship in an attempt to play mindgames with the strawweight champion.

“Jarred Brooks, we have our own style in promoting ourselves and our team. To each his own, and we choose to inspire and promote this way,” said Sangiao.

Brooks responded that his comment was misconstrued.

“Bro, they took that out of context. Joshua is not a pussy. He is a world champ. I love how you all are acting like you’re perfect, though. See you soon!” said Brooks.

The American wrestling dynamo is set to take on top-ranked strawweight contender Bokang Masunyane this Friday in ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. The winner of that showdown will most likely be next in line for Pacio.

Pacio will be ready for whoever wins that contest. After all, Sangiao will keep the world champion’s emotions in check while maintaining the discipline that made the wushu specialist into the ONE strawweight king.



