Football: Lopez Mendy brace propels Kaya past ADT

Kaya FC-Iloilo celebrate a goal against the Azkals Development Team. Photo courtesy of the PFL.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kaya FC-Iloilo racked up a second straight win in the Copa Paulino Alcantara 2022 after routing the Azkals Development Team (ADT), 4-0, on Wednesday night at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona.

Robert Lopez Mendy grabbed a first half brace, finding the back of the net in the 20th and 30th minute. In between, Carlyle Mitchell scored on a header off an assist by Daizo Horikoshi to set Kaya on its way to the comfortable win.

An 80th minute strike by Horikoshi completed Kaya's comprehensive victory.

It was a rematch of the finals of the 2021 edition of the Copa, which Kaya FC also won albeit with a slimmer 1-0 scoreline.

The defending champions now have 10 points on three wins and a draw, keeping them ahead of United City (8 points) in the standings.

The ADT lost for the second time in four matches, and is stuck with four points. Maharlika Manila has three points in three matches.

In the first game of the double-header in Carmona, Mendiola FC and Stallion Laguna shared the points in a goalless draw. Both teams have yet to win a match in the tournament, and have two points.

