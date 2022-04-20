MANILA – Cementing its reputation in the Indonesian esports scene, RRQ (Rex Regum Qeon) has set its sights on expanding to the Philippines.

With the organization's huge following across titles such as its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, they now have a Filipino title-winning League of Legends: Wild Rift roster, and they are currently preparing their all-Pinoy Valorant team for the next local Challengers circuit.

In a press conference ahead of the Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS) Wednesday morning, RRQ co-owner and COO Calvin Thenderan called the Filipino market "interesting" and saw the potential in the country’s Wild Rift scene.

"RRQ has built a presence in Indonesia, we have a presence in Thailand and we have fans in [other] SEA countries as well. For us, we have looking into the Philippines in our next stage of expansion. Outside of Indonesia [Philippines is a] very interesting market," Thenderan recalled.

RRQ Philippines’ championship was nothing short of twists, as it banked on a Cinderella run that saw them knocking off a dominant Team Underground squad and later on Fennel Adversity in the Grand Finals.

Before that, RRQ ended the group stages at 5th place, and climbed their way to the Grand Finals from the lower bracket after losing in day 1 of the playoffs.

Thenderan said preparing the players' mentality ahead of the playoffs was an important key to winning the title.

"The mentality of the players, I think mentality is everything that's why for this playoffs we hired a psychologist because we feel that it's not [just] a matter of their skills... I think mentality for the players is very very important - always be quick identify the problem and solve it," he said.

Now that they are preparing for the WCS proper, Thenderan is confident that the Philippines is a highly-competitive region in the Wild Rift scene that could dominate the tournament.

RRQ Philippines and Fennel Adversity will represent the Philippines in WCS - SEA, with RRQ automatically securing a slot in the playoffs.

Fennel Adversity will have to battle their way from the play-ins to get into the playoffs.