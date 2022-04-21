B.League: Kiefer stars in Shiga's win vs. Ramos, Toyama

Kiefer Ravena's solid game led the Shiga Lakestars past the Toyama Grouses. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena led the way as the Shiga Lakestars overcame the Toyama Grouses, 89-81, in the 2021-22 season of the B.League on Wednesday night at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

Ravena scored 21 points on an efficient 5-of-10 shooting clip, making all of his eight free throws in 32 minutes. It was an all-around effort for the guard as he also had eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

The Lakestars snapped a two-game slide and improved to 13-36 in the season.

Novar Gadson led Shiga with 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting, while Sean O'mara had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Shiga set the tone with a 29-17 first quarter, and had an answer every time the Grouses inched close. The Lakestars' lead reached 16 points, 59-43, off a Gadson layup midway through the third period.

Filipino import Dwight Ramos had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals for Toyama, while Brice Johnson put up a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds. The Grouses dropped a third straight game and now have a 20-32 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins were also triumphant on Wednesday, beating Alvark Tokyo 71-67 at home at the Dolphins Arena.

Ray Parks Jr. was limited to three points on 1-of-4 shooting, although he contributed five assists and three rebounds. But Nagoya got big games from Coty Clarke (22 points, 9 rebounds) and Scott Eatherton (21 points, 5 rebounds), as they shocked the visiting Tokyo squad.

Nagoya won a second straight game to improve to 28-13, further boosting its playoff chances. Tokyo saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Javi Gomez de Liaño, meanwhile, went scoreless but the Ibaraki Robots still came away with a 96-78 triumph against the Gunma Crane Thunders at the Adastria Mitro Arena.

The former University of the Philippines star played just three minutes and had an assist as Ibaraki snapped a three-game losing streak.

It was Chehales Tapscott who led the way in Ibaraki's victory, as he exploded for 45 points, 10 boards, and four assists in 38 minutes of playing time. The Robots are now 14-32 in the season.

Finally, Thirdy Ravena sat out a fifth straight game, and the San-En NeoPhoenix lost, 92-81, to the Shimane Susanoo Magic.