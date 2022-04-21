Juan Gomez de Liano tallied a triple-double to help the BBM CLS Knights claim a 119-82 victory against the MisOr Mustangs, Thursday morning at the Liga Bali Arena.

The Knights improved to 2-0 in Pool A of the 2022 ABL Pre-SEA Games Challenge, with both of their wins coming in blowout fashion.

After a quiet debut, Gomez de Liano showcased his all-around game for the Knights with 18 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Jaywuan Hill made 10 of his 11 shots en route to 26 points, while Carlos Martinez added 18 points. DeAngelo Hamilton had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knights gave MisOr no chance as they raced to a 42-14 lead after the opening period. They led by as much as 50 points in the game.

It was the second consecutive defeat for the Mustangs, who are 0-2 in pool play. Mark Doligon had 19 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, but made just nine of his 24 field goals in the loss. Mac Baracael was the only other MisOr player in double-digits, with 15 points.

Also absorbing another defeat was Zamboanga Valientes, who fell 92-76 to Singapore on Wednesday night.

Zamboanga was within four points, 45-41, at the half but fell apart in the third period where Singapore out-scored them, 28-11.

Durexx Diaz netted 22 points, while Jeffry Bernardo added 16 in the loss as Zamboanga dropped to 0-2 in Pool B.

Delvin Goh led Singapore with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists.