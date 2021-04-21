WATCH: Didal designs own skating facility in Cebu

Watch more in iWantTFC

Asia's Skater of the Year Margielyn Didal has set up her own skateboarding facility in Cebu where she can hone her skills to boost campaign for the Tokyo Olympics.

Didal, who is virtually qualified for the quadrennial meet based on her world ranking, was forced to find ways to create her own practice grounds as most skating areas were closed down due to the pandemic.

With the help of her backers, the 22-year-old Didal designed a park and had it built in an undisclosed location in Cebu.

"I got the inspiration from parks I've been skating in other countries," said Didal, ranked No. 14 in the world. "The location is perfect, surrounded by mountains. It's peaceful here."

Cebu-based builder Boots Brandon Aganas said he built the facility based on Didal's skating needs.

"Before I made the design, I talked to Margielyn first. What kind of obstacles she wants and needs for her to improve. I'm always basing my design from Margielyn's ideas," he said.

Didal has already won gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.

She was recently named the inaugural Women's Asia Skater of the Year, beating out seven other candidates to cop the $1,500 cash prize.

