VisMin Cup: Mandaue tops suspension-plagued Lapu-Lapu

Photo from Chooks-to-go Pilipinas Facebook page

KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue outlasted ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu with a 77-66 victory in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Tuesday night at Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

The win jacked KCS’s record to 3-1, good for solo second place right behind the undefeated MJAS Zenith-Talisay City (5-0).

Gryann Mendoza shone for KCS, scoring 19 points including a layup down the middle that gave his team a 71-62 lead with 2:21 remaining.

Already undermanned due to the suspension of 5 key players, the Heroes’ job became even tougher after ace point guard and team captain Jerick Cañada limped out of the game in the second period. He was not able to return to the ballgame.

In the fourth quarter, KCS poured it on, led by Rhaffy Octobre canning two 3-pointers, to build a 67-55 lead with just 4:06 remaining, as Mandaue held on.

