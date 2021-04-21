Eugene Torre inducted into World Chess Hall of Fame

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Grandmaster Eugene Torre has been inducted into the World Chess Hall of Fame by the World Chess Federation, becoming the first male player from Asia to receive the honor.

Torre, who turns 70 in November, follows in the footsteps of former women's world champion Xie Jun of China who was inducted into the HOF in 2019.

"Very proud tayo, kasi tayo ang kauna-unahang Asian male player na nominated ng FIDE," said Torre.

"Ang mahalaga, nabibigyan na din ng pagkilala ang mga Asyano sa chess, lalo na at baby pa tayo sa chess kung ikukumpara sa Russians, Americans at Europeans," he added.

Argentine GM Miguel Najdorf and GM Judit Polgar of Hungary were also nominated by the FIDE historical committee.

Torre joins an exclusive list of players who have been inducted into the Chess Hall of Fame, including legends such as Alexander Alekhine, Anatoly Karpov and Garry Kasparov.

FIDE inducted the first five players into the Hall in 2001: Jose Raul Capablanca of Cuba, Wilhem Steinitz of Austria, Robert James "Bobby" Fischer and Paul Morphy of the USA, and Emmanuel Lasker of Germany.

Torre, who became Asia's first grandmaster at the age of 22 in 1974, has previously been inducted into the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. -- Report from Marlon Bernardino