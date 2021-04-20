Esports: Respawn, EA to kick off Apex Legends Mobile regional beta testing in PH, India

Filipino Apex Legends gamers may soon play their favorite battle royale game on their phones after Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts announced that they will release a mobile version of the game later this month.

Chad Genier, game director of Apex Legends, confirmed on EA’s website the first regional beta tests of the mobile version will be launched with a few thousand testers from the Philippines and India.

However, the game will only be available on Android devices first. As the beta testing expands, developers said they will also cover more regions and IOS support.

Apex Legends is a squad-based, free-to-play, battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment, and published by Electronic Arts (EA). It can be played on PC, console, and Nintendo Switch devices, as of writing.

According to Genier, the mobile version will also be free, and will not require players to pay money to acquire an advantage in-game.

It will also feature “collectible cosmetics, and unlockables unique from those found in the PC and console versions of Apex Legends.”

Cross-playing will also not be featured as mobile testers will only get to play with other mobile testers, and not with PC or console gamers, Genier added.

Like any other battle royale game, in Apex Legends, players kill and defeat other players in combat as they fight for survival. They need to secure supplies and weapons, as well as train their marksmanship to gun down enemies.

As the play zone shrinks over time, players need to move and inevitably engage in bloodshed to survive. The last team standing wins the round.

For a chance to get an invitation, Filipino gamers may pre-register for the beta version of the game here:

For future updates regarding the app, gamers can follow @playapex on Twitter.

