Samboy de Leon. Photo from PBA Images.

MANILA – TNT Triple Giga will be testing their mettle against some of the top teams in the region as the Asia Tour 3x3 kicks off in Manila on April 22 at SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Already the gold standard in the country, the Mau Belen-mentored side is looking to extend its dominance in the international stage for the inaugural leg of the brand new 3x3 competition.

Samboy de Leon is joining the fray for TNT as he teams up with Ping Exciminiano, Gryann Mendoza, and Beninese import Raoul Odou.

TNT is just one of six Philippine clubs seeing action in the men's division which also includes fellow PBA 3x3 team Cavitex Braves, Happy Hotels, Gameville, Demigod, and Zamboanga Valientes.

Tonino Gonzaga is flanked by Kenneth Ighalo, Marion Magat, and Dominick Fajardo for the Braves, while Keith Datu, Nico Salva, Yutien Andrada, and TH Tumalip banner Happy Hotels.

Gameville will have Ryan Monteclaro and Mike Nzeusseu. Demigod will lean on Paolo Hubalde and Chris de Chavez while Zamboanga Valientes got Chibueze Ikeh up front.

International teams are also roaring to make a strong impression in the tourney, namely Singapore Lions and Vietnam Red & Gold.

Club teams from all over the region are also well represented, with Harimau Malaysia fielding two teams, as Ting Chun Hong anchors Harimau A and Heng Yee Tong steers Harimau B.

Malaysian club Rising Star will have Congolese big man Tychique Bosango at its disposal, while Vietnamese crew The Performance Lab will bank on Dominique Tham and American reinforcements Nigel Thomas and Joshua Keyes.

Pool A is composed of Zamboanga, Gameville, and Harimau A; Pool B has Happy Hotel, Demigod, and Rising Star; Pool C got Cavitex, VN Red & Gold, and Singapore Lions; and Pool D is comprised of TNT Triple Giga, The Performance Lab, and Harimau B.

The top-seeded teams in each group will earn an outright quarterfinals berth while the second- and third-ranked teams will play in a crossover knockout stage to advance to the final eight.

Winners then advance to the semifinals and the championship game, with the champion taking home the USD 10,000 cash prize in the FIBA Lite Quest level five competition.