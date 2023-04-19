PBA: Cone had misgivings over fielding ailing Brownlee

PBA Images

Justin Brownlee ended up in the hospital after forcing himself to play in Game 5 of their PBA Governors Cup finals against Talk 'N Text on Wednesday night.

After playing two and a half quarters, Brownlee had to leave the game due to food poisoning.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted he should have sent the import to the hospital even before the game.

“He tried to go through the first half. He did a pretty good job, but by halftime, he was out,” he said. “Now, he’s been taken to the hospital. Maybe that’s something that we probably should have done before the game even started.”

“He wanted to come and try and so he tried."

Ginebra badly missed his presence as the Tropang GIGA pressed the action to a 104-95 win. TNT stepped closer to the finals with a 3-2 series lead.

Brownlee ended up with 14 points.

Christian Standhardinger, who carried the fight for Ginebra, said they really needed Brownlee's help.

"We needed him. I mean, this is not a secret,” said the Fil-German who scored 29 markers for the Kings. “It’s just tough without Brownlee.”

He is hoping their import will be able to recover the soonest possible time.

“If we can get him back for the next game, that will help a lot,” he said.

“We need to recover and give it our absolute all in the next game and hope that we can get the victory and get to Game 7.”