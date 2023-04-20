President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. greets the athletes and artists during a courtesy call at the Malacañang Palace on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (KJ ROSALES/PPA POOL)

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr on Thursday congratulated a number of Filipino athletes who recently brought pride to the Philippines in various international sports and talent competitions.

The President met with the following groups of athletes during a courtesy call in Malacañang:

1. Boxing champions and team

2. Makati Football Club and team, Paul Parker Champions in JSSL Singapore Academy Football Tournament

3. Philippine Ice Hockey team, 2023 Ice Hockey World Champion

4. 2023 Stars of the Albion Grand Prix winner Jex De Castro and team

In his speech, Marcos lauded the athletes for bringing triumph to the country n the international stage.

“That is a very important part of your achievement, is that you put, once again in the grand tradition of our artists and the grand tradition of our athletes," said Marcos in his speech.

"You have put once again the Philippines on the map and people will remember us once more as this grand culture with such great capacity and great potential that you are now showing the rest of the world,” he added.