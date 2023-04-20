Photos from Luis Scola and Saweetie's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Argentina's basketball legend Luis Scola and Fil-American rapper Saweetie are coming to Manila to grace the FIBA World Cup 2023 draw on April 29.

The excitement for the upcoming tournament is building up with Scola, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 global ambassador, personally assisting the draw where all 32 participating nations will find out their opponents.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum.

Scola is the second all-time top scorer in the competition, having appeared in five editions, with his 41 appearances the joint-highest in history. He will line up alongside NBA icon Dirk Nowitzki, who is the central board member and chair of the FIBA Players' Commission.

The draw will also features global hip-hop artist Saweetie and Filipino performers Sarah Geronimo and Billy Crawford.

The multi-platinum award winning rapper is widely recognized for her catchy melodies and dynamic rhymes.

While she grew up in the Bay Area, she also traces her roots to the Philippines through her mother. For the first time, she will be performing in the country.

Also expected to grace the event are local ambassadors of the three host nations: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and PBA star LA Tenorio from the Philippines, Takehiko Orimo from Japan, and Raffi Ahmad from Indonesia.

Orimo is a legend in Japan basketball and played in two previous World Cups including in 2006 when the competition took place in Japan.

Ahmad is an Indonesian actor, presenter, and singer, best known for his work in the Indonesian entertainment industry.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 draw will be aired on the tournament’s website, YouTube channel, Courtside 1891 and other FIBA official broadcast partners across the world on both television and digital services.

The draw will sort the qualified teams into eight groups of four teams each.

There will also be a Draw Festival in Uptown BGC in Taguig City that is open to the public and will feature performances from popular local acts headlined by Ben & Ben.

The Draw Festival will include the launch of the official FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Molten official game ball as well as the launch of the official licensing collections that will be taking place on stage with a fashion show.

The Trophy Tour presented by J9 will also be tipping off in Manila after the draw which will allow the fans to see the Naismith Trophy on display.

