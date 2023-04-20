Going for gold, Gilas women gear up for SEA Games

MANILA -- Going for the gold and gunning for a three-peat title in basketball, Gilas Pilipinas women's national basketball team is aiming to make history as it prepares for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month.

With the return of Jack Danielle Animam after suffering an ACL injury, the team has been gearing up since last September with coach Pat Aquino instilling new systems.

Being the first Filipina to play abroad for a European team, Animam said her experience exposed her to various game styles.

“I think going outside of my comfort zone, going outside the Philippines, parang nakita ko kung ano 'yung ginagawa ng ibang bansa in terms of how they play basketball, 'yung culture nila,” she said.

Animam also said this allowed her to widen her knowledge about the game.

“I always have a conversation with Coach Pat. We pick our brains. Lagi niya akong tinatanong, ako rin tinatanong ko siya,” she said.

Animam’s return is also a relief for the team's Claire Castro, as there are now two members playing in the center position.

“Nakahinga na po ng maayos. Mahirap po na parang ako lang 'yung big man, may pressure.”

Among the new players is Stefanie Berberabe, whose speed has been praised by her teammates.

“We play with a lot of heart. I think there’s a lot of talent on the team, but what really stands out is the effort we play on the court is unquestionable," she said.

The Gilas Pilipinas women are aiming for a third straight win this year after winning gold in 2019 and 2021. -- Hannahlyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN Intern