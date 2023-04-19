Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC will be moving to the Korean Basketball League Finals after beating Goyang in the semis on Wednesday.

Despite limited minutes from Abando, Anyang won, 89-61, to set a title rematch with Seoul SK.

Abando tallied four rebounds and a block in 10 minutes of action.

Moon Seonggon led Anyang with 22 points, including four triples while Jeong Junwon and Oh Sekeun added 16 each.

Dedric Lawson paced Goyang with 20 points.

Anyang took the series opener, 99-43, but suffered an 89-75 setback in the following game.

Anyang rebounded in Game 3, 76-72, before eventually closing out Goyang.