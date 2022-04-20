Wild Rift: 2 teams to represent PH in SEA-based tilt

MANILA -- RRQ Philippines and Fennel Adversity will be representing the Philippines in the inaugural Wild Rift Championships - SEA (WCS) to be held from April 23 to May 8.

Local runner-up Fennel Adversity will have to battle its way from the play-ins from April 23 to get into the playoffs, while Philippine champs RRQ Philippines will automatically get a slot in the knockout stages.

In a press conference with reporters Wednesday, RRQ co-owner and COO Calvin Thenderan said his team has been scrimmaging non-stop in preparation for the competition.

"We're back to scrimming full time, that's kind of given to our end. And I feel that the mindset of players, they come in very confident. Kind of knowing the play style, so for us we are formulating surprise strategies against them," Thenderan said.

The play-ins will be done in a single round-robin best of 2 match, where two winners will be selected. The runners-up and third place teams will have to duke it out in a best-of-five series for the last spot.

Teams will then be divided into two pools for a double-elimination tournament, where the first pool teams will be drawn to play against teams from the second pool.

All matches will be played in a best-of-five series except for the lower bracket finals and the grand finals which will be played in the best of seven series, with the champion securing the lion's share of a US$200,000 (P10.5 million) prize pool.

The top four teams of the tournament will compete in Wild Rift Championships - Icons, the inaugural global championship for Wild Rift to be held in Europe this June.

Leo Faria, global head of Wild Rift Esports at Riot Games, said launching the tournament was a step in the game title's goal of bringing mobile esports to a more global level.

"Our goal from the get-go was to find the balance between creating regional competitions that would be highly resonant and highly tailored to local communities around the world. But we also want it to be part of something bigger, because Wild Rift is very much a global sport," Faria said.