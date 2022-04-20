Volleyball: Tickets for VNL games go on sale

Poland's Bartosz Bednorz (C) hits the ball against Brazil during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League third place game in Chicago, Illinois, July 14, 2019. Kamil Krzaczynski, AFP.



MANILA, Philippines -- Tickets for the two Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Quezon City pools went on sale on Wednesday afternoon.

The VNL games will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, with women's games set for June 14-19 and men's games scheduled on June 21-26.

According to the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), ticket prices are set at P2,000 for Courtside, P1,500 for Patron A, P1,000 for Patron B, P500 for Lower Box, P300 for Upper Box and P150 for General Admission.

The tickets are on sale via www.ticketnet.com.ph.

The Philippines will host Week 2 of the VNL for both the men's and women's divisions.

In the women's division, the country will welcome the United States, Canada, Japan, Poland, Thailand, Belgium, and China.

In the men's division, Japan, Argentina, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Slovenia will be competing at the Big Dome.

