UAAP: Lack of maturity holding back NU, laments coach

NU head coach Jeff Napa at the sidelines of their UAAP Season 84 game against Adamson. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- After a solid campaign in the first round of UAAP Season 84, the National University (NU) Bulldogs have gotten off to a flat start in Round 2.

The Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games, falling 84-76 to the University of the Philippines (UP) and 62-55 to Adamson University. In both games, they were competitive for most of the way before falling short in the closing stretches.

After losing to UP, NU head coach Jeff Napa said his team "did not act together." This remained true following their defeat to the Soaring Falcons, the coach said.

"Definitely, no. We didn't act together, that's why we lost," he said.

The Bulldogs had no answer for Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa in crunch time. The veteran point guard assisted on a crucial three-pointer by Keith Zaldivar with two minutes left, then scored the layup that gave the Falcons a 60-55 spread with just 23 seconds to go.

He scored 9 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and also had five rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals.

Janjan Felicilda was the lone player in double-digits for NU with 13 points. The Bulldogs were out-scored, 21-10, in the fourth quarter.

"Actually, ang kulang dito [sa team ay], maturity," Napa said afterward. "Siyempre, marami kaming bago, mga rookies. 'Yung mga holdovers, ang naglaro lang naman talaga dito sa mga naiwan is si JLC [John Lloyd Clemente] at si Shaun [Ildefonso] lang naman."

"Then the rest, quality minutes lang naman talaga 'yung iba. Parang rookie lang din [sila]. Parang ngayon lang ulit nagkaroon ng experience sa UAAP ulit, sa paglalaro," he added.

Their lack of experience and maturity led to some poor play in crunch time situations, Napa noted. He lamented the bad decisions they made in the fourth quarter, though he also acknowledged that the Soaring Falcons played better on Tuesday night.

"It's all my fault we lost," said Napa. "Give give credit sa Adamson, they really prepared for us… Give credit to Coach Nash [Racela]. Kumbaga sa chess, na-checkmate niya ako ngayon."

The Bulldogs dropped to 4-5 with their loss to Adamson, keeping them at solo fourth in the league standings. But three teams -- Adamson, Far Eastern University, and University of Santo Tomas -- are breathing down their necks with identical 3-6 slates.

Napa said his players must mature quickly and learn to make good decisions if they hope to hold on to their spot in the standings.

"Lagi ine-emphasize as coaches na they have to be matured right away. Make good, right decisions," he said. "This game, ang daming masasamang decision ng mga bata. It really hurts us kasi nagre-rely kami on each other."

"Pero ngayon we didn't rely on each other. So 'yung iba, some of our guys, lumabas sa box. That's why 'yung game na 'to, it slipped away from us," he added.

Up next for NU is a game against FEU on Thursday, which will be crucial for the Final 4 chances of both teams.