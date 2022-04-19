Justin Brownlee and Ginebra are a win away from capturing another Governors' Cup title. PBA Media Bureau

Barangay Ginebra will attempt to close out Meralco when they meet again in Game 6 of the PBA Governors' Cup finals on Wednesday at Araneta Coliseum.

But the Gin Kings, with a 3-2 series lead, know it is easier said than done.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

"To close out a series is very tough. But we'll not look back, nor will we look forward. We'll focus on the game at hand Wednesday. ’Pag nand’yan ang sixth man namin (the crowd), kaya ’yan," Ginebra's Best Player of the Conference winner Scottie Thompson said in an interview posted on the PBA website.

Bolts coach Norman Black said focus will be the key to victory.

"They only have three wins. (If) we win this game, we tie the series so that's what we're focused on right now," Black said.



Ginebra stepped closer to the title following a 115-110 victory in Game 5 where Justin Brownlee, Arvin Tolentino, LA Tenorio and Thompson shot the lights out of Meralco.

But the Bolts remained defiant, as they seek to force a rubber match.

"Our mindset is: Let's win this game then let's do it again on Friday (Game 7). More than ever, we're motivated to win the first championship for Meralco," shooting guard Allein Maliksi said.

Big man teammate Raymond Almazan added: "We'll give it our best shot."

Ginebra knows it can't be complacent against its rivals.

"We know that trying to beat a good team like this three times in a row is nearly impossible. When I look at it, it seems close, but it's really very far away," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Ginebra playmaker LA Tenorio said his squad will head to Game 6 with a do-or-die mindset.

"We'll definitely go for it on Wednesday. We can't afford to be forced to a Game 7 kasi we know how difficult it is dealing with Meralco's defense. It showed in the latter part of Game 5, sobrang hirap," said Tenorio.

"So that's our do-or-die game on Wednesday, not on Friday."