Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins pulled the rug from under Alvark Tokyo for a 71-67 upset in the Japan B.League Wednesday evening at Dolphins Arena.

The victory was big for Nagoya as it hiked its record to 28-13 for a playoff spot in the west district.

The Dolphins led by as much as 17 points, but Alvark managed to cut the lead down to 67-69 with 12 seconds to go.

Scott Eatherton's free-throw shots gave Nagoya a 4-point breather.

Taito Nakahigashi then came up with a defensive gem, stealing the ball and lifting the Dolphins to victory.

Parks finished with 3 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.