NCAA: San Beda overcomes Perpetual for 6-0 slate

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) San Beda University fended off a last-ditch rally by University of Perpetual Help for a 78-71 victory, Wednesday afternoon at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

The Red Lions improved to 6-0 in the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball tournament, boosting their chances of securing one of the two outright semi-finals berth at stake. As it stands, they are already assured of a spot in the play-in tournament with three games left in their schedule.

James Canlas-Kwekuteye starred for San Beda with 18 points, nailing the dagger jump shot with 35 seconds left. But it was Yukien Andrada who earned Player of the Game honors after putting up a career-high 15 points in just 16 minutes of action off the bench.

He made five of his eight shots, including two three-pointes, and gave the Red Lions a lift after they lost Tony Ynot to what appeared to be an ankle sprain in the second half.

"Ginawa ko lang 'yung best ko, kasi nga, sabi nga ni coach, limited minutes kailangan mag-convert kami, lalo na 'yung mga bench namin. 'Yun lang ginawa ko, do my best," said Andrada.

Peter Alfaro and Rhayyan Amsali each had nine points. San Beda shot nearly 46% from the field and had a 46-34 rebounding advantage against the Altas.

They still needed some clutch plays down the stretch, after Perpetual Help trimmed what was once a 17-point lead to just seven points, 74-67, with still 1:47 to play.

Off a timeout, San Beda got a clutch layup from Alfaro to restore order. A split at the line by Jasper Cuevas kept Perpetual alive, but Canlas drilled a midrange jumper with 35 seconds left to snuff any possibility of a comeback for the Altas.

Kim Aurin led Perpetual Help with 18 points, and Jielo Razon had 15 markers and six rebounds. But Jeff Egan, who entered the game averaging 14.8 points per contest, was held to just two points on 1-of-7 shooting by the stingy San Beda defense.

The Altas fell to 2-5 in the season.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 78 -- Kwekuteye 18, Andrada 15, Amsali 9, Alfaro 9, Cuntapay 6, Ynot 5, Penuela 4, Bahio 4, Jopia 4, Gallego 2, Cometa 2, Villejo 0, Visser 0, Sanchez 0, Abuda 0.

PERPETUAL 71 -- Aurin 16, Razon 15, Pagaran 13, Martel 12, Ferreras 3, Boral 3, Egan 2, Sevilla 2, Abis 2, Omega 2, Cuevas 1, Barcuma 0, Nunez 0, Kawamura 0.

Quarters: 16-16, 48-34, 64-50, 78-71.

