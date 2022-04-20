NCAA: Run-and-gun Letran too much for EAC

(UPDATED) Colegio de San Juan de Letran used a 15-0 windup to put Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) away, 83-62, in Season 97 NCAA men's basketball on Wednesday at La Salle Green Hills in Mandaluyong City.

Fran Yu led the charge for the Knights with 11 points, including three treys in the final quarter to prevent the Generals from completing a comeback.

Yu also had 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

The Knights led by as much as 22 points, but the Generals managed to fight back to within 62-68 with 4 minutes remaining.

It was that that point when Letran sprang with a 15-0 rally sparked by Yu.

Nat Cosejo paced EAC with 13 points and 9 rebounds.

Letran improved to 6-0 .

The Knights will next battle Jose Rizal University (1-6) on April 23 at 3 p.m. Meanwhile, EAC will take on Arellano University (2-4) on April 24 at 3 p.m.

