NBA: Ingram stars as Pelicans shock Suns in Game 2

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during Round 1 Game 2 of the NBA 2022 Playoffs on April 19, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Barry Gossage, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP.



WASHINGTON -- Brandon Ingram scored 37 points and the New Orleans Pelicans stunned top seed Phoenix 125-114 in the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, with the Suns worrying about a hamstring injury to star Devin Booker.

Ingram added 11 rebounds and nine assists while C.J. McCollum had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Pelicans pulled level at 1-1 in the best-of-seven first-round series, which moves to New Orleans for game three on Friday.

"We'll just continue to have fun, be loose, lock into the game," Ingram said. "It's going to be a good time."

Herbert Jones had 14 points and Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 13 rebounds to go with 10 points for New Orleans.

"We came out aggressive," Ingram said. "When they came at us, we stayed resilient. We got the best shot on the floor every time down."

In a game that featured 20 lead changes, the Pelicans outscored the Suns 28-16 over the last 7:30, hitting five three-pointers in a row in the run. Ingram scored 14 points in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth.

"My teammates helped me out a lot, giving me the ball in the right spots," Ingram said. "We did a good job on the defensive end. We'll continue to get better."

Booker scored 31 of Phoenix's 61 first-half points as the Suns led by five at halftime, his seven first-half three-pointers a career playoff high for any full game.

But Booker tweaked his left hamstring and was removed in the third quarter. His future remains uncertain for the rest of the series pending an MRI exam.

"It is a hamstring issue," Suns coach Monty Williams said.

Booker, a 25-year-old All-Star guard who helped the United States win Olympic gold last year, averaged a career-high 26.8 points a game this season for the Suns.

The Suns went 5-2 when Booker was sidelined with a right hamstring issue earlier in the season.

New Orleans won two play-in games to reach the playoffs after a 36-46 season, but humbled the Suns, who won an NBA-best 64 games this season.

"That was probably the worst we've ever looked in transition (defense) since I've been here and for that to happen in a playoff game was a bit unsettling for everybody," Williams said.

"This team is going to play us hard every possession. We miss a shot and they are going to take advantage. They showed that in the third quarter and then they got hot from three(-point range)."

Mikal Bridges added 19 points for the Suns and Chris Paul had 17 points and 14 assists.

