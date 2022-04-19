Nets guard Kyrie Irving drives to the basket around Celtics guard Derrick White in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series on April 17, 2022. CJ Gunther Shutterstock out, EPA-EFE/file

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for directing obscene gestures and profane language at spectators, the league announced.

The league fined Irving for words and gestures made during Brooklyn's 115-114 loss at Boston on Sunday.

The news came on the same day Nets coach Steve Nash said that guard Ben Simmons has taken part in a full contact workout as he fights to return from a back injury.

The Australian star, obtained in a trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, has not played since last May.

And while Nash ruled out Simmons playing in game two of the Nets' first-round best-of-seven playoff series against Boston on Wednesday, he was non-committal about later games.

Nash said Simmons took part in a four-on-four game situation workout on Monday and has also been working on his shot form with shooting instructor Kyle Korver.