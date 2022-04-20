Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts during the NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 21 April 2021. File photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE.



The Memphis Grizzlies ripped the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 to level their series, 1-1, on Tuesday.

Ja Morant led the host Memphis Grizzlies with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as the Western Conference second seeds bounced back from an opening upset to knot the series, which resumes Thursday at Minnesota.

"It was my fault. I put guys in tough situations last game," Morant said. "My job was to come out and correct that and that's what I did.

"No point to be mad about game one. There's a lot of basketball to be played. You see what happened."

The 22-year-old guard scored 11 points in the third quarter, when Memphis pulled away, but suffered a left leg injury taking a hard hit off a screen by Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns and went to the locker room.

Morant returned in the fourth quarter and just missed a triple double, and then warned the Grizzlies had their groove back.

"We got that same mindset coming into the next one," Morant said. "Same fire. Same energy."

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson each added 16 points for Memphis, which had seven double-digit scorers.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 20 points.

