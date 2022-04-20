MMA: Pacio looks out for winner of Bokang vs Brooks

ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio is expecting a close match between top-ranked contender Bokang Masunyane and No. 2-ranked Jarred Brooks in a title eliminator bout in ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic this weekend.

The Filipino is expecting a three-round grind between the two top contenders of the division, given the similarity in their styles.

“Of course, I’m excited. We know how explosive these athletes are. They are both coming from wrestling backgrounds, so it’s exciting to see how this will unfold. Now we’ll truly see who’s next for me,” Pacio said.

Having studied both men intently over the course of the year, “The Passion” believes that it would be smart for Masunyane to take Brooks into deep waters.

“[If I were Bokang], I’d be on the lookout for that early rush and weather the storm. Based on Lito’s experience, he felt like Brooks was slowing down in the second. If Bokang weathers the storm in the first round, he’ll be in a good spot,” Pacio said.

“I’m not saying Brooks will gas out because he’s always well prepared, but I feel like Bokang can control the second and third rounds.”

That said, Pacio believes Brooks will put his foot to the gas pedal from the onset.

The American’s pace has been a problem for the strawweight division so far, with Lito Adiwang and Hiroba Minowa having no answer for his wrestling during their matches.

“[For Brooks], just keep the pressure from rounds one to three, basically the same tactic that he did against Minowa,” Pacio said.

“One advantage that Brooks has is his experience. He’s been competing at the top level for the longest time. Bokang is [at the] top level as well, but Brooks’ experience in competing there for a long time is his edge.”

That experience, according to Pacio, will be enough for Brooks to overcome Masunyane and eventually book a title showdown with him.

“This is hard, but I’m looking at the experience of Brooks. And given that it’s only a three-rounder, I’m siding more with Brooks by decision mainly because of that experience.”