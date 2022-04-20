La Salle's Evan Nelle takes a jump shot against the UST Growling Tigers in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University guard Evan Nelle couldn't help but grin when he checked the stat sheet after their UAAP Season 84 game against University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Tuesday.

"Tuwang-tuwa ako sa six assists ko," Nelle said.

The point guard has been quite critical of his own performances this season, lamenting his low assist numbers and numerous turnovers. In the first round, Nelle averaged 8.43 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.57 assists, and 1.57 steals per game -- along with 2.0 turnovers per contest.

But against UST on Tuesday, he had his best game so far for the Green Archers. Nelle scored 16 points on a perfect 5-of-5 clip from the field on top of his six dimes, two rebounds, and two steals. Just as important for the guard was that he committed just one turnover in nearly 22 minutes.

It was the most assists that Nelle had tallied since their first round game against Far Eastern University, a 75-65 win for La Salle. In that game, he also had four points and one turnover.

"They were saying, 'Just give it to Deschon [Winston],' or whoever has the mismatch. Just keep looking for open guys," said Nelle. "I had one turnover. Medyo okay na."

He had dished out four assists in the opening quarter, where La Salle raced out to a 29-8 lead to set the tone of the game. The Green Archers went on to win in dominant fashion, 112-83, to improve to 6-3 in the season.

Nelle, who made a much-publicized transfer from San Beda University to La Salle in January 2021, is now hoping that he can build on his performance against the Growling Tigers as they continue to chase a spot in the Final 4.

"I'm actually feeling confident on how our team plays right now. Deschon was on one, Balti [Justine Baltazar] was on one. A lot of us had like, more than ten points, and everybody had like, almost an assist," he noted.

"We're just embracing the system, doing what coach tells us to do, adjusting every time. We're getting confident as the season goes by. Hopefully, tuloy-tuloy na 'to," he added.

The Green Archers return to action on Thursday against the winless University of the East.

