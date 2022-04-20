Action between Atami Sardines Zamboanga and All-Star Bacolod Ballers Bingo Plus in the Filbasket. Handout photo.

Family's Brand Sardines-Atami Sardines Zamboanga leaned on fresh faces to resuscitate their flagging quarterfinal hopes in Tuesday's action at the Filbasket 2022 Summer Championship.

In the main game of the tripleheader at the SJDM City Sports Complex in Bulacan, Atami Sardines downed All-Star Bacolod Ballers Bingo Plus, 79-70.

Forward John Mahari, center Mon Mabayo, forward Michole Sorela, guard Cyrus Tabi, and guard Jeff Comia all made their Summer Championship debuts on Tuesday for Atami, and combined for 36 points in the win.

Atami is now 4-5 in the competition, good for eighth place.

The four players, along with Chris Dumapig, have been on the team's main roster all season but were not included in a game day start list until Tuesday due to commitments with 3x3 teams.

Bacolod pulled to within one point, 67-66, on an Alwyn Alday layup with just under four minutes to go. But a series of baskets from Mahari, Adi Santos, Tabi, and Chito Jaime allowed Atami to regain control of the game.

Mahari and Santos led the team in scoring with 15 points each.

The result dented Bingo Plus' chances for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals. At 6-3, they are in third place in the league standings. Alday and Jerome Garcia led them with 14 points apiece.

In another game, Danao City MJAS Zenith defeated a resolute ICC Blue Hawks team, 89-80, to also boost their quarterfinals hopes.

Patrick Cabahug erupted with 34 points, making seven of a whopping 19 attempts from long distance.

Alfred Flores starred for ICC with 18 points but the Hawks are still searching for their first win in the Filbasket tournament. MJAS, meanwhile, is at 3-6.

In the 5 pm encounter, the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors outclassed AMA Online Education, 99-76.

Josan Nimes continued his fine form with a 19-point, 8-rebound day as Pasig went to 5-4 and is in sixth place in the table.

