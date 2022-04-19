John Riel Casimero in action against Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba on August 14, 2021. Etienne Laurent, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE/file

Casimero could be barred from April 22 bout

John Riel Casimero used a sauna close to his bout later this week, the British Boxing Board of Control alleged, jeopardizing the Filipino world champion's title defense on Friday.

Citing the board's findings, the World Boxing Organization wrote a show-cause order dated Tuesday and addressed to Egis Klimas, Casimero's manager.

Casimero holds the WBO bantamweight belt.

"The BBBoC has indicated that Casimero has completed two check weights since arriving in UK and these proceedings have shown an alarming reduction in weight of 10 pounds in three days," wrote Luis Batista-Salas, chairman of the WBO championship committee.

Casimero is due to battle Paul Butler at Echo Arena, Liverpool, England.

