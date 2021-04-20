VisMin Cup: MJAS-Talisay eases past Tabogon to complete first round sweep

Photo from Chooks-to-go Pilipinas Facebook page

MANILA -- MJAS Zenith-Talisay City mounted an offensive in the third quarter to close out Tabogon 85-65 and complete a first round sweep of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup-Visayas Leg elims Tuesday at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu.

Leading by just five with 39-34 entering the third canto, the Aquastars flipped a switch and outscored the Voyagers 28-10 for a 23-point lead, 67-44, heading to the final period.

Marksman Patrick Cabahug and athletic wingmen Egie Boy Mojica and Jaymar Gimpayan were lethal during the last 10 minutes of the game as they accounted for a whopping 26 of the team’s 28 points as the Aquastars led by as much as 28, 83-55.

They never looked back while logging in their fifth win in as many games.

Cabahug and Mojica led the team with 13 points each.

Gimpayan almost had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds while big man Jhaymo Eguilos added eight points, seven boards, three assists, and three blocked shots.

Despite the dominance, MJAS-Talisay head coach Aldrin Morante warned his wards not to let their guards down.

"Yung mga teams, paghahandaan kami niyan kaya hindi kami puwede magkumpiyansa," said Morante. "Babalik na rin yung mga players ng ARQ kaya dapat namin paghandaan 'yun."

Cebuano wingman Gayford Rodriguez debuted in style for Tabogon as the former Rain or Shine draft pick had 18 points and five rebounds.

However, it wasn’t enough to save Tabogon which fell to 2-3 to end their first round campaign.

