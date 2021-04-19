Talisay City eyes sweep of VisMin Cup first round

MJAS Zenith-Talisay City looks to improve their record to 5-0. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- MJAS Zenith-Talisay City guns for a first-round sweep when it tangles with Tabogon in the Visayas leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Tuesday at the Civic Center in Alcantara, Cebu.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. with the Aquastars looking to keep their winning run going.

The Aquastars went through some rough waters before ultimately prevailing over ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City, 84-75, last Saturday to bump their win-loss record to 4-0.

Veteran court general Paulo Hubalde sparked the Aquastars' breakaway in the fourth with a couple of three-pointers en route to tallying 16 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and two steals.

MJAS Zenith will be going up against a Tabogon squad that is coming off an 86-78 win over the Dumaguete Warriors. Point guard Joemari Lacastesantos paced the Voyagers with 18 points, six boards, and nine assists as they improved to 2-2.

Meanwhile, KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City will be squaring off against ARQ at 7 p.m. for solo second place in the standings. KCS and ARQ are currently tied in the standings with identical 2-1 cards.

KCS head coach Mike Reyes said he is wary of ARQ's inspired play during their match against Talisay City.

"That was inspired basketball," said Reyes.

Nevertheless, he added that he is constantly in his team's ear regarding their consistency on the defensive end of the floor in spite of their dominant 86-53 win over Tabogon last Friday.

"We're working on our consistency on defense then our concepts sa offense," shared Reyes.

Lapu-Lapu will remain without most of their top guns, namely Reed Juntilla, Jojo Tangkay, Monbert Arong, Ferdinand Lusdoc, and Dawn Ochea, as well as their head coach Francis Auquico, who are all serving a suspension for the remainder of the first round.

Despite being undermanned, the Heroes pushed the Aquastars to the hilt, thanks to the incredible plays of seasoned point guard Jerick Cañada, unheralded Vincent Minguito, and little-known forward Chris Regero.