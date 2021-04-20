PBA puts premium on vaccination as season remains on hold



MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA is prioritizing its vaccination program in order to create an easier path towards the start of its 46th season.

The league was set to open its All-Filipino Cup on April 18, but the season was put on hold after the government put Metro Manila and nearby provinces under stricter quarantine measures.

In a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, PBA vice chairman Bobby Rosales explained that the "first order of the day" for them is to vaccinate the entire "PBA family" as soon as possible.

"We believe that if everybody is vaccinated, it might be easier for the government, through the IATF, to allow the season to open," said Rosales, also the team governor of TerraFirma Dyip. "Of course, we're waiting for other protocols or guidelines that the IATF will ask of the PBA, even if everybody has been vaccinated."

In line with this, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has scheduled a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) next week to clarify the situation.

"Kakausapin ko ang government next week, kung paano na. Kung ma-vaccine ba kami, okay na ba kami maglaro? After ng first dose, pwede na kami? Paano ang protocol? Ayun ang pag-uusapan namin," he said.

Marcial is also expected to clarify how the PBA can expedite its vaccination program during his meeting with the IATF.

The PBA has acquired COVID-19 vaccines through the Philippine Red Cross, while Manny V. Pangilinan, owner of the TNT, Meralco, and NLEX franchises, has promised to augment their vaccination program. Rosales revealed Tuesday that the San Miguel Corp. also committed to help in procuring vaccines.

"I think we don't have a problem as far as the vaccine supply is concerned," said Rosales. "The question really is, when can we have the PBA family vaccinated. That is the big question mark."

"The vaccine supply is just starting to come in," he added. "If we want to open soon, we have to start vaccinating everybody."

If the COVID-19 vaccines arrive by May, both Rosales and Marcial believe that the PBA can start in June and complete a two-conference season.

"Any date later than June, it becomes more difficult to hold two conferences," said Rosales.

Related video: