PBA players, employees to take salary cut



MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Tuesday announced that the league's employees, players, and coaching staff are set to take a 20% pay cut as they continue to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcial made the recommendation to the Board of Governors on Monday, and informed the league's employees as well as PBA coaches and players on Tuesday ahead of a press briefing.

"Ang kasama (sa salary cut) ay players, coaches, assistant coaches, at team managers," said Marcial. "Halos lahat ng PBA personnel, team personnel."

Only the team's utility staff are spared from the pay cut.

Marcial said that there were no complaints from the team's coaches and captains when he informed them of the development. "Walang umangal," he said.

The salary cut, Marcial explained, was their way of giving back to the league and the team owners after the events of the past 16 months. The PBA took a financial hit because of the pandemic, as they spent well over P60 million for their "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga last year while managing to hold just one conference.

"Ito ang sinabi ko. Siguro, it's about time na kami naman ang magbigay ng contribution sa mga team owners, sa liga na sinuportahan kami for 16 months, inalalayan kami. Walang bawas sweldo, pinrotektahan ang mga PBA players at PBA staff," said Marcial.

"Sinabi ko naman, siguro ipakita naman natin sa mga team owners, sa governors na may kaunti tayong tulong. Sabi ko nga, may mga kumpanya na nagtatanggal ng mga trabahador, pero tayo, hindi nagtanggal. May mga empleyado na no work, no pay. Pero tayo, maski walang game, pinasu-swelduhan," he added.

Marcial assured that the salaries of the affected employees, players, and coaches will revert to normal once they get the go-signal to start with scrimmages. At the moment, teams are only allowed virtual training sessions while Metro Manila and nearby provinces remain under modified enhanced community quarantine.

"Pero 'yung nawala sa 20% cut, hindi na (mababalik)," said Marcial. "Kasi 'yun nga ang sinasabi namin - ito naman ay contribution namin sa ating mga team owners at governors, kaya hindi na mababalik 'yun."

The pay cut for PBA employees takes effect on April 25, while for the players and coaches, it starts in May.

