PBA: NorthPort's Rike wants to learn from veteran big man Slaughter

Troy Rike is looking forward to working with fellow big man and NorthPort teammate Greg Slaughter.

The 6-foot-8 rookie hopes to learn from Slaughter who was recently transferred to Batang Pier following a blockbuster trade that saw Christian Standhardinger move to Barangay Ginebra.

Rike wants to learn the ropes from the 7-footer as he begins his PBA career.

"He's had a ton of success. Obviously, as a big, you always want to learn from someone like him. So I think it's a great opportunity where I can learn from him as a center," Rike, the No. 11 pick overall in the 2021 Rookie Draft, said in the PBA website.

Rike said Slaughter was among the first NorthPort players who reached out to him shortly after the draft, an effort which he truly appreciated.

"I had a chance to talk to him a little bit after the draft so that meant the world to me," he said.

Rike has already signed a contract with NorthPort, together with fellow rookie and No. 2 overall pick Jamie Malonzo.

The rookie said he already felt the warm welcome given to him by the team management.

"I haven't been to an official practice yet, but I already feel like I have gotten like a little bit of an initiation," said Rike.

