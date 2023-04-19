Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle Green Spikers needed only three sets to rip the skidding Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament Wednesday.

The Green Spikers registered an overwhelming 25-17, 25-14, 25-12 win over the Falcons at the Mall of Asia Arena to stay alone in the third spot.

La Salle improved their card to 7-5 to strengthen their Final Four bid while sending Adamson to its fifth straight loss for a 1-11 slate.

JM Ronquillo led the Green Spikers with 14 points built on eight attacks, four blocks, and two aces while Noel Kampton added 11 markers.

“Ang pinaka-challenge ko sa kanila, kun ano man ang mangyari, kung ma-control natin yang simula, hindi tayo pwede mag-relax dahil may gusto tayong mangyari in the future lalo na pag nakapasok ka ng semis. So, since nangyari naman at very satisfied sa naging performance nila. Naka-create kami ng maraming points sa block at service namin,” head coach Arnold Laniog said.

The Green Spikers cruised to a 12-6 separation in third set after an off-the-block hit of Kampton and an error of Adamson.

Kampton further stretched their lead after a rejection and an offspeed kill for a 16-7 gap. The Falcons tried to inch closer after an error by La Salle, 11-18.

Jules de Jesus made it a 10-point game after a backrow attack before he put the team at match point from an over reception of the Falcons, 24-12. A drop shot by Von Marata ended the match.

No Adamson player reached double digits, with Joshua Magalaman and Evan Novillo both limited to just seven points each.