MANILA – The De La Salle Lady Spikers are hoping to secure the first twice-to-beat incentive heading to the Final Four, when they face the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday.

The Lady Spikers captured the first playoff ticket last Sunday when they nipped the skidding UP Fighting Maroons for a league-leading 10-1 card.

Should La Salle take down Adamson, it will improve their card to 11-1. They will be assured of a place in the Top 2, as the other contenders -- the NU Lady Bulldogs and the UST Golden Tigresses -- will still face each other.

NU, Adamson, and UST are tied for second place with identical 8-3 win-loss records.

“Tuloy-tuloy, one game at a time. Sabi nga namin, wag muna tayo tumingin doon, ito muna tapusin muna itong second round,” assistant coach Noel Orcullo told reporters after the 3-0 win against the Fighting Maroons.

But Adamson is also eyeing to get one of the playoff incentives at 8-3, following their intense four-set triumph against the winless UE Lady Warriors last Saturday.

The Lady Falcons are hoping to get away from the logjam at the second spot with UST and NU, and they will have to focus on their first ball vs La Salle, head coach Jerry Yee said.

“Kailangan present kami, kailangan present yung first ball. Masarap sanang sabihin na yun lang, simple lang yung problema pero ang laki nun,” Yee said after the UE win.

The NCAA champion coach acknowledged the tall challenge to beat the impeccable blockings of Lady Spikers, aside from shrugging off jitters immediately during the game.

“So kailangan presence of mind namin. Kung ano yung pinagusapan, ma-implement namin. And then, yung kakaba-kaba, marecover agad,” he continued.

During the first round of eliminations, La Salle bucked its first set loss to drub the Lady Falcons in four sets.

The Lady Spikers and Lady Falcons will clash at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 19 at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, FEU Lady Tamaraws will try to keep their Final Four hopes alive as they face the Ateneo Blue Eagles on the same day at 12 p.m.

The Lady Tamaraws will try to avenge their straight set loss to the Lady Bulldogs last Sunday against the Faith Nisperos-led Blue Eagles.

Ateneo's (4-7) playoff bid crashed when they bowed to UST and saw NU defeat FEU last week.

A win by the Lady Tams will keep them in the Final Four race with a 5-6 card at fifth place. They, however, need to win all their remaining games and hope that Adamson, NU, or UST loses its last three outings to force a playoff for no. 4 spot.



