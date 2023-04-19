Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- De La Salle University is heading to the Final Four with a twice-to-beat incentive after escaping the gritty Adamson University Lady Falcons Wednesday.

La Salle needed to overcome a 1-2 deficit en route to a tough 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 victory over the Lady Falcons in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Spikers remained on top of the standings with an 11-1 record, while Adamson slid to fourth with an 8-4 slate as their hopes for a twice-to-beat ticket dimmed.

