UAAP football: Pabualan hopes FEU maintains form to make Final 4

From the UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Far Eastern University (FEU) winger Gio Pabualan hopes the Tamaraws can maintain playing at a high level as the UAAP Season 85 men’s football tournament enters its homestretch.

“We need to stay disciplined in defending and attacking to maintain this winning mentality,” Pabualan said after FEU scored a scintillating 8-nil victory over University of the East (UE) on Sunday.

“Same goal, same focus. One game to win at a time.”

Pabualan was an integral figure in the Tamaraws’ shutout of the Red Booters, converting two of the four goals FEU scored within a seven-minute span in the second half which pushed the team’s lead to 7-0 by the 59th minute.

He also assisted all three conversions in the first half – all headers – by RJ Pescadera (14’), Mel Anthony Balyon (33’) and Viejay Frigillano (45+2’).

“We had the determination to win the game, because all of our remaining games are must-win games,” Pabualan said. “We wanted more. We were hungry for more.”

“Kinailangan naming maka-score, kasi we wanted to be in the top four of the tournament. Need manalo, we needed to score and to win,” he added.

The right winger, who turns 24 later this month, added that he became emotional after FEU raced to a strong 3-0 lead against UE, knowing the victory impacted the league table massively for the gold and green.

“For me, personally, very important ‘yung win namin. I cried when we scored the second and third goals. Final 4 is a must, so we must win the three games that we have left,” Pabualan shared.

The win ended a three-match losing streak for the Tamaraws and pushed them to the third spot in the men’s standings with 15 points on four wins, three draws, and two losses. More importantly, FEU hiked its goal difference to plus-15.

Continuing to offer the season to late teammate Keith Absalon who passed away in 2021, Pabualan said FEU will continue to work on its form to become contenders in the season and hopefully get a shot at the title.

“Kinukuha lang namin ‘yung momentum. Once we’re slowly getting there, tuloy-tuloy na,” he said.

