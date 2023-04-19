UAAP: Ateneo men send FEU to 4-game slide

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Ateneo de Manila University cruised to a 9-0 opening salvo in the fifth set to deny Far Eastern University's comeback in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament.

Ateneo showed enough composure in the deciding frame to hack out a 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 25-27, 15-7 thrilling victory over the skidding Tamaraws at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

The win kept the Blue Eagles in the Final 4 race as they are now tied with FEU in the standings with 6-6 records after arresting a two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Tamaraws, who finished the first round with a 5-2 card, suffered their fourth straight defeat in the second half of the eliminations.

Leading the charge for Ateneo was Jian Salarzon with 29 points and 12 excellent receptions while getting ample support from Charles Absin, Jett Gopio, and Kennedy Batas, who scored 14, 13, and 12 points, respectively.

“I'm very happy naman 'yung mga players namin, nag-step up during the fifth set. Talagang they really wanted to win this game to keep up our hopes in the Final 4. So I'm very happy and thankful for my players that they stepped up in the fifth set,” head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas said.

The Blue Eagles had the chance to finish the match in four sets after a dump ball by Amil Pacinio but FEU coach Rey Diaz tried his luck and challenged for a net touch.

Upon the review, there was indeed a slight net infraction to keep FEU alive. Mark Calado maximized the opportunity as he went for a drop ball before Reymond Sabanal scored from the middle to extend the game into fifth set, 27-25.

The Tamaraws, however, failed to carry the momentum in the deciding frame as Ateneo zoomed to a 9-0 start sparked by back-to-back errors of FEU.

A service error of FEU gave the Blue Eagles a commanding 13-4 separation. Absin then halted Calado’s attack to finish the match.

Calado once again led the Tamaraws with 31 points while Sabanal added 15 markers.