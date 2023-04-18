Photo from PSA Facebook

MANILA – A total of 16 teams including some of the best high school teams in the country are set to join in the returning Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League in May.

The league dedicated for the juniors teams will be kicking off on May 6 at the New San Andres Gym where five schools from UAAP and four from the NCAA will be facing other schools from various provinces.

There will be six matches scheduled every weekend during the first three weeks of competition which is expected to run for at least five weeks.

“We’re excited because not only do we have the top UAAP schools, we have the top NCAA schools, and we also have the top non-UAAP and NCAA schools joining the tournament. So we got the best of the best in the high school division,” said Ian Laurel, president of the organizing Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. (ACES) during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Following the success of Shakeys’ Super League Collegiate Pre-Season, ACES chairman Philip Ella Juico stressed that chance to focus on developing young girls at the high school level.

“Now we’re turning our eyes on the high school division, both junior and high school. Suffice it to say, ACES is confining ourselves to schools. We are non-professional, strictly amateur organization that thrives on developing young men, and women and girls for future endeavors. It starts here, but it doesn’t end here,” said Juico.

Both Juico and Laurel were joined in the session by coaches of some of the participating teams, namely John Yude (Adamson), Aimee Mendoza (De La Salle-Lipa), Jennifer Arasan (Emilio Aguinaldo College), Gelina Luceno (National University assistant team manager), and Rhea Ramirez (Arellano University).

Aside from La Salle Lipa, other schools seeing action are Bacolod Taytung, Naga College Foundation, California Academy, Kings Montessori, Saint Clare, among others.

“As we said invitational ito, parang naging national invitational championship. You have the cream of the crop,” said Juico.

“Having a high level competition, sama-sama UAAP, NCAA, and other schools, looking forward, each and every year for a big tournament like this, meron silang paghahandaan, may goals sila. That’s what we aspired to accomplish with this high school level tournament,” Laurel added.

All 16 teams will be divided into four groups with the top two from each bracket after the pool play will advance to the playoffs.

The quarterfinals and semifinals are both knockout phases, while the finals could be a best-of-three series.